Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 169,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

