Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 5,521 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,995. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

