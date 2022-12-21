Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 85,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

