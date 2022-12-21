Hooked Protocol Price Hits $1.42 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.23 million and approximately $24.66 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00008480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.37643286 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $16,252,115.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

