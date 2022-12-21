Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$393.87 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

