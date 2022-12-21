HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 43,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,901,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $857.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HUYA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

