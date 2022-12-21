IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,391 Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,372. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

