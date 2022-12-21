IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.80. 14,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

