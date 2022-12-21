ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $137.24 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14766783 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,356,808.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

