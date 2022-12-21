IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 4,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Specifically, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and sold 51,018 shares valued at $1,074,228. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.