Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.66) to €22.50 ($23.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

IDEXY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

