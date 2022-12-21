Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 33,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 55,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

