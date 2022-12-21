Insider Buying: Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Director Acquires 5,585 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) Director Emil Kaunitz acquired 5,585 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5,353.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,896,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,229,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic warfare, information warfare, and information operations. The company offers intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

