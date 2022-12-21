Insider Buying: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Purchases 9,855 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) Director Sharon Hemond Hrynkow purchased 9,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,234.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,934.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Forward Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,499. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

