Insider Buying: Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) COO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) COO Kasra Sy Fahimi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,550.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Getaround Stock Down 3.1 %

GETR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 5,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing and local car rentals. The company offers Getaround, an on-demand car sharing marketplace that enables users to share cars and other vehicles with people nearby and rent convertibles, exotics, luxury, snows, SUVs, Tesla, trucks, and vans.

