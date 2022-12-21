Insider Buying: Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Acquires 4,437 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Chris Jewell bought 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,812.10).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of LON GHH traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,184. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 388 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,286.84 ($15.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 479.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3,058.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.