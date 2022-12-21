Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires 3,435 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,561.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, December 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 721 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,567.30.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $438.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

