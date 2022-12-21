Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 39,448 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. 6,780,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,323. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.35 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
