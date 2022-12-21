Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $314,364,000.00 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

