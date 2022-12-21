Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $314,364,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Rating) major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.