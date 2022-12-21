International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.94. 83,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

