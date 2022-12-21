International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,056 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,481 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

