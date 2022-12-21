Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) is Erickson Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Erickson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

