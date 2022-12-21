Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. 59,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,386. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

