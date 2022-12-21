Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Holdings Raised by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,454. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

