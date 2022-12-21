Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

