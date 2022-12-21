Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
