iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 401,352 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 216,849 put options.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TLT stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 1,721,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,018. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.