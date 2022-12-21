iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 401,352 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 216,849 put options.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
TLT stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 1,721,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,018. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
