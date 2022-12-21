iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,400,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. 98,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $115.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.