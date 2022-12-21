iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 20,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

