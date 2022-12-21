iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lowered by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,089. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

