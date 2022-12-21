iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,730 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 320,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

