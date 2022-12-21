iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,965. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

