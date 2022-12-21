iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,976. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

