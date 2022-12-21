iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Cut by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.39. 95,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

