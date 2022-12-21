iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 2,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

