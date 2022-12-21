iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is JB Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,788,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

