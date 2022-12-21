JB Capital LLC Acquires 7,012 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $695.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.