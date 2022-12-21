JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

