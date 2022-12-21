JB Capital LLC Sells 10,777 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

