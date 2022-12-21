Jeanna Steele Sells 839 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $23,248.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,084.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60.

RUN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 4,904,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,038. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunrun by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

