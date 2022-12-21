Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 797,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

