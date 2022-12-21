JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 311 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

