JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,077. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.