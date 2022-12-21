John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 7.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,006,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 529,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

