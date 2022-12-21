Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Kennametal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

