Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYUF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 8,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

