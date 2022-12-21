Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.46

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$147.46 and traded as low as C$145.30. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$147.04, with a volume of 42,023 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.11.
The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 351.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$147.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
