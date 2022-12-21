Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.46

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$147.46 and traded as low as C$145.30. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$147.04, with a volume of 42,023 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.11.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 351.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$147.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.91, for a total value of C$91,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$6,904.58. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$804,896.66.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

