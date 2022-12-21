Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $60.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 451.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
