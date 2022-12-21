Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Down 0.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.19. 168,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 164,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.98 million and a PE ratio of -95.45.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

