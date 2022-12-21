Komodo Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00247406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00078842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00051244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,249,168 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

