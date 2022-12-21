KonPay (KON) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $861,872.59 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

